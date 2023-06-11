Best Foods to Eat on the Keto Diet

What is the keto diet? The ketogenic diet, originally developed as a strict, medically-supervised regimen to help reduce seizures in…

What is the keto diet?

The ketogenic diet, originally developed as a strict, medically-supervised regimen to help reduce seizures in children with epilepsy, is based on a process known as ketosis. During ketosis, your body burns stored fat, instead of glucose from carbs, for energy. The result? Weight loss. But reaching ketosis isn’t easy — it requires a careful balance of macronutrients.

“The ketogenic diet is often thought of as a low-carb, high-protein diet, but it’s actually a high-fat, low-carb, moderate-protein diet,” explains Emilie Vandenberg, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

To align with the principles of the standard ketogenic diet, you need to keep your protein intake at or below 6% of total calories. Carbohydrate intake should be at just 4%, and fat intake should account for 90% of total calories.

Like any diet, there are pros and cons, and you should always weigh each — preferably with the help of a health care professional — before embarking on the keto path. And keep in mind: This diet isn’t for everyone.

Who should avoid the keto diet?

The keto diet doesn’t just affect your weight; it can also negatively impact medical issues or treatments.

Going keto could, for instance, change the way you respond to certain medications, such as for diabetes or high blood pressure, says Dr. Eric Westman, an associate professor at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and author of “End Your Carb Confusion: A Simple Guide to Customize Your Carb Intake for Optimal Health.”

If you are taking prescriptions for these conditions, you should avoid following the keto diet without supervision from a health care professional experienced in tapering off medications.

“The medications can become too strong on the first day of the diet change,” Westman explains.

In addition, children without epilepsy should not try the keto diet. Adults with heart disease, cancer or eating disorders should also avoid this diet, as should those who are pregnant or lactating.

Consider, too, what your motivation is trying the keto diet; you might have better luck with a modified version or different meal plans.

“Don’t just follow keto because a celebrity or ‘influencer’ is doing it,” says Erin Holley, a registered dietitian with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “You may feel better by reducing processed foods and choosing higher-quality, more nutrient-dense foods.”

Words of caution

Vahista Ussery, a Fort Worth, Texas-based registered dietitian nutritionist, chef and founder of To Taste, a culinary nutrition consulting and education company, isn’t a big fan of the keto diet.

“The keto diet is not easy,” she says. “It requires research, dedication and sacrifice. If you follow the keto diet correctly, you will lose weight — but ask yourself if you can maintain this diet in the long run.”

She also has several concerns about keto falling short as a well-balanced diet.

“The keto diet restricts many foods we know to be healthy and consumed by the world’s longest-lived populations,” she says. “Whole grains, beans, fruit and starchy vegetables like sweet potatoes are all healthy and promote longevity. To me, that’s a huge red flag.”

Healthy keto foods and drinks

With those caveats explained, it’s true that the keto diet has helped some people shed weight quickly. It’s a high-fat, super-low-carb diet with staying power. As this diet continues to attract followers and inspire new versions and spinoffs, it’s clear that some keto-friendly foods — and drinks — make better choices for inclusion than others.

Generally speaking, focusing on whole foods and real foods is best, says Molly Devine, a Durham, North Carolina-based registered dietitian, nutrition and cookbook author and founder of MSD Nutrition Consulting. That means limiting highly processed foods with unhealthy ingredients — even those labeled as keto products — and choosing more natural versions.

“It doesn’t mean that you’re making everything from scratch,” Devine says. “You can lean heavily on some convenience things.”

Rotisserie chicken sold in grocery stores, for instance, is a great choice for busy people aiming for healthy meals. Many stores now sell it pre-pulled, she adds. Canned tuna, already-boiled eggs and bottled, oil-based pesto sauce can be ready to serve in a few minutes. Devine likes to throw some chicken thighs in her slow cooker with a tikka masala simmer sauce.

“It’s lots of spices, no sugar added, fast and simple,” she says. “I didn’t spend all day long cooking that.”

One rule of thumb is assessing whole foods before meal prep.

“When I think of real food — did it come out of the ground looking like that? A chicken is a chicken, a plant is a plant, a nut is a nut,” Devine says.

That’s versus products that come in a box — or a candy wrapper — with a long list of ingredients, or so-called “dirty keto” foods.

“Even if the macronutrients are ketogenic, that food still isn’t healthy,” Devine says.

As for actual, specific foods, the following are foods and food groups to focus on when trying to keep your body in ketosis.

Avocados

Avocados are the No. 1 food item for keto-friendly diets, says Lolita Carrico, a Los Angeles-based certified nutritionist and CEO of Ketology, a website with keto-friendly meal ideas, information about cookbooks and keto hacks.

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fat, a healthy type of fat when eaten in moderation. This fruit is also a great source of fiber and a wide array of vitamins and minerals. Eating avocados helps you feel full — which is half the battle when you’re trying to lose weight.

Portobello mushrooms

You can experience a bread-like texture without actually eating bread. Portobello mushrooms can replace bread or buns, says Ussery.

Portobello mushrooms have a somewhat beefy flavor, making them a good swap for meat as well. They’re also a rich source of minerals, such as potassium, copper and selenium, as well as essential B vitamins. In general, mushrooms are low in net carbs and provide a good amount of protein.

Non-starchy veggies

Veggies belong to a healthy keto diet, but there are some caveats.

Compared to fruits, you have more options for vegetables you can include, but the key is to focus on low-carb, non-starchy ones, Ussery says.

“Skip the potatoes — including sweet potatoes — and corn, and load up on leafy greens, broccoli, asparagus, zucchini, cauliflower and more,” she advises.

Radishes and tomatoes are also low-carb produce.

“Vegetables should accompany all meals to ensure people on keto are getting plant-based nutrients and phytochemicals to help fight inflammation and prevent disease,” Ussery advises.

You have multiple options for preparing keto-friendly vegetables, she adds: “Roast, stir-fry or sauté them in healthy oils, and don’t forget about spices for flavor.”

Cauliflower and other starch substitutes

Cauliflower rice, cauliflower pizza crust, cauliflower ice cream — cauliflower food hacks have almost become a keto cliché.

“Cauliflower gets such a bad rap as a potato substitute, but I love making mashed cauliflower,” Carrico says. “It tastes so much better to me than mashed potatoes, now that I’ve been doing it for a while.”

You can mash, roast or even rice cauliflower in a food processor, she adds, or buy riced cauliflower at the grocery store.

Other vegetables can also act as carb-replacements or pasta substitutes.

“Pasta substitutes include shirataki noodles, spaghetti squash and zucchini noodles,” Westman notes.

Using pasta replacers like these gives you an extra plant-based health benefit. For instance, shirataki noodles, derived from Asian konjac yam, can serve as a low-carb, low-calorie, fiber-rich side dish. Other vegetable noodles make for tasty pasta substitutes as well.

“(I use) zucchini noodles, and I make my own pasta sauce using cherry tomatoes and with olive oil and some spices. You can (also) add ground turkey meat,” points out Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon focusing on holistic total body approach and endoscopy, ultra-minimally invasive spine and scoliosis surgery in Beverly Hills, California.

Leaner protein

Poultry, seafood, eggs, dairy and yogurt are all leaner protein options that can be part of the keto diet.

Lean cuts of red meat can be used in moderation, and you should avoid fatty protein sources, such as processed or fried meats.

Seeds like sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds are good anti-inflammatory sources, Devine adds, and they’re tasty to sprinkle on salads. Nuts also provide protein, she notes, but it’s easy to overeat them — they’re calorie dense — so she tends to use them more as a garnish.

Fatty, cold-water fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel are particularly good choices, as their high, healthy-fat content alongside the lean protein can help keep you in ketosis.

“Canned tuna and canned mackerel are really good,” Devine says.

Nuts and nut butters

Walnuts and pecans are good nut choices, especially for older adults.

“They’re the lowest carb and have a good healthy-fat profile as well,” Carrico explains.

Similarly, some nut butters are better than others.

“I would stay away from peanut butter because peanuts are a little higher on the carb side,” she says, adding that she has some concerns about pesticides sprayed on peanuts growing in the field. She also suggests almond or pecan butter.

Some companies now make “amazing, keto-friendly nut butters that don’t have sugar,” Carrico notes. “The main thing is: If you’re buying a nut butter at the store, read the label because they usually add sugar and you have to find no-sugar-added versions.”

However, Devine cautions that while nuts and nut butters provide protein, it’s easy to overeat them — they’re calorie dense. Portion size matters, especially if you’re using keto to lose weight.

Berries

Fruits are one of the restricted food groups on keto. But berries, featured in many diets, including DASH and MIND, can be a keto-compatible fruit option, provided you keep portions small, Vandenberg says.

“Small portions, about ½ cup of raspberries, blackberries or strawberries, can be incorporated,” she says.

Ussery agrees that when it comes to fruit on the keto diet, berries are the best choice.

“Luckily, they are considered some of the healthiest fruits with their high amounts of phytochemicals,” she adds.

Phytochemicals, which give fruits and veggies their vibrant colors, are powerful antioxidants that can help protect your cells against damage and could reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer and dementia.

Carrico suggests combining nuts and berries for a satisfying, high-antioxidant, fiber-rich keto snack.

However, for strict keto adherents, berries are a no-go, Westman says.

“Unless you are young, extremely active or have a metabolism that doesn’t ‘need keto,’ there are no fruits or berries on a ‘prescription-strength’ keto diet — one that works for everyone with obesity, metabolic syndrome or diabetes,” he explains.

Leafy greens

Healthy plant foods and the keto diet can go hand in hand.

“Although a lot of people think keto is beef and butter, fiber in the form of a salad is very beneficial,” Carrico says. “So, I’ll usually have a huge salad every day with kale and spinach.”

Combining these leafy greens offers a great mix of nutrients. Kale is particularly rich in calcium and vitamins C and K. Spinach is a super source of minerals, such as iron, magnesium and potassium, as well as vitamins A and E.

Another great keto leaf is butter lettuce, which can hold a burger like a bun or act as a sandwich wrap. And of course, you can build a salad around it.

The two main types of butter lettuce (or butterhead lettuce) are bibb and Boston lettuce, featuring tender leaves with a delicate flavor. Butter lettuce is an excellent source of dietary fiber, and it contains a variety of healthy vitamins and minerals.

Full-fat dairy

If you’re following a keto diet, skip the whole milk, the skim milk and the “light” yogurt in the dairy aisle. Instead, add lower-carb items like plain Greek yogurt and butter to your grocery cart.

“As far as dairy goes, if I’m having coffee, I’ll definitely have a splash of heavy whipping cream, because full fat is very important,” Carrico says, though she notes that you should keep the portion size minimal because it’s high in calories.

Butter and ghee — which is simply clarified butter — are essentially carb-free. Many types of cheese work for keto, including Brie, cheddar, Swiss, provolone, mozzarella and Monterey Jack.

Fermented dairy products, such as yogurt and kefir, are probably the best dairy options for keto, Ussery says. Both are known good sources for probiotics, the “good” bacteria in your gut. Having a normal balance of probiotics is important for gastrointestinal health.

Keep in mind that full-fat yogurt may contain some carbohydrates due to the natural lactose content of milk, Ussery adds.

“For people following very strict ketogenic diets, remaining conscientious of sources like this is important,” she says.

Sugar-free drinks

When it comes to what to drink, water — which has no calories and no carbs — is your best bet on the keto diet, especially for steering clear of dehydration.

“You need to stay hydrated,” Devine says. “That’s a big piece to avoiding some of those classic keto dehydration (problems) while people are first adapting to the keto diet.”

More specifically, as your body burns fat, the liver creates ketones to use for energy. These ketones have a diuretic effect, making you urinate more frequently.

You can also add a little effervescence to water and still keep it keto-friendly.

“There are umpteen brands of seltzer water out there now,” Devine notes.

And they “count” just as much toward hydration as plain water. Electrolyte drinks are fine, too.

“You just want to look for the ones that don’t have added sugar,” she says.

Herbal teas are also good to sip while following the keto diet, especially in the colder months.

Low-calorie favorites, such as chamomile tea and green tea, are soothing ways to stay hydrated. If you’re looking for something stronger, black tea is fine as long as it’s unsweetened.

Iced tea comes with the same caveat. Unsweetened iced tea is fine for keto, though many bottled teas sold in stores or served by restaurants are already sweetened. You can compromise by using keto-friendly sweeteners like stevia or Splenda. Squeezing in fresh lemon juice can also add a burst of flavor to your tea.

And it probably goes without saying, but alcoholic beverages are generally not keto-friendly. Plus, consuming any kind of alcohol can make it difficult to lose weight. Beer, for instance, is very high in carbs and is decidedly not keto-friendly. While wine contains fewer carbs than beer, it still adds carbs and calories to your daily budget. Pure spirits, such as vodka, don’t contain carbs, but if you’re mixing with any kind of soft drink, such as juice or soda, you’re adding a lot of carbs and sugar.

Oils

Certain plant oils — for cooking, dressings and flavoring — play a big part in keto meals and snacks. Coconut, avocado and extra-virgin olive oil are prime sources for healthy fat, Carrico says.

Many keto followers swear by MCT oil, a manufactured combination of processed palm oil and coconut oil. MCT stands for medium-chain triglyceride, a compound made of specific fat molecules. Carrico uses MCT in her salad dressing and coffee.

Ussery says, “While I hesitate to recommend coconut oil as a predominant oil for a traditional eating pattern, MCT oils actually help promote ketosis.”

Because it’s more easily absorbed than other oils, MCT may be a good choice for people who have difficulty with fat absorption, such as those with irritable bowel syndrome and other digestive conditions.

Natural sweeteners

With the keto diet, “any non-sugar sweetener is fine, but they are counted in the total carb calculation for the day,” Westman points out.

In terms of flavor, Carrico recommends allulose and monk fruit sweeteners as natural, plant-based alternatives to sugar. Both taste more like sugar and are better overall than stevia, she finds.

Allulose, which is found in select plant foods like kiwi, figs and raisins, has few carbs and essentially zero calories. Monk fruit sweetener, a powder derived from a green melon that grows in parts of Asia, is carb- and calorie-free.

For her part, Ussery is not really a sweetener enthusiast.

“One of my concerns is that alternative sweeteners may alter people’s taste preference for sweet foods, leading to cravings for more,” she explains. “These sweeteners are so sweet, (they) can make natural foods — like fruit — seem less sweet and less appealing.”

Considering calories

Primed with butter, MCT or coconut oil, bulletproof coffee — a keto favorite — can be a satisfying, energizing, fat-supplying breakfast in itself. But don’t treat it as a side beverage to accompany a meal of bacon and eggs. If you’re trying to lose weight on keto, calories still count.

“Bulletproof coffee is fine, but it’s not free,” Devine says.

Laden with calories, the beverage is really more like a meal replacement, she explains. Although people may believe they’re fasting in the morning by having bulletproof coffee alone, she says, that isn’t the case. If you’re taking in 500 calories and upward from the added fat, that isn’t fasting.

The same goes for commercial products like keto desserts.

“I have my keto ice cream every night” is something Devine often hears from keto fans.

“(But) look at the box, and it’s 300 calories per serving,” she notes. “If you’re consuming 300 extra calories every single night after your meal, that’s why you’re not losing weight. No one should be doing that all the time.”

Instead, think of desserts as treats to have sparingly for special occasions, such as birthdays or holidays, she advises.

Healthy keto foods

Going keto? Put these healthy staples on your grocery list:

— Avocados.

— Portobello mushrooms.

— Non-starchy veggies.

— Cauliflower and other starch substitutes.

— Leaner proteins, such as seafood, eggs, chicken and lean cuts of red meat.

— Nuts and nut butters.

— Berries.

— Leafy greens.

— Full-fat dairy.

— Sugar-free drinks, such as water and herbal tea.

— Coconut, avocado, MCT and extra-virgin olive oil.

— Sugar substitutes, such as allulose and monk fruit sweeteners.

Keep these keto tips in mind:

— Make desserts an occasional treat, not a daily habit.

— Select leaner protein sources.

— Hydrate adequately.

— Substitute foods creatively.

— Consider calories; they still count.

— Read keto-friendly labels carefully; watch out for added sugars.

— Consult your doctor and dietitian.

Update 06/12/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.