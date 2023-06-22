Avid Bioservices, Accenture fall; Logitech, Steelcase rise, Thursday, 6/22/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.
Avid Bioservices Inc., down $1.83 to $13.74.
The contract manufacturer gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Logitech International S.A., up $1.17 to $55.71.
The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer peripherals approved a new $1 billion stock buyback program.
NRG Energy Inc., up $1.04 to $34.92.
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management reportedly wants to oust the power company’s CEO.
Root Inc. (ROOT), up $3.28 to $12.90.
Embedded Insurance reportedly offered to buy the insurance services company.
Accenture PLC (ACN), down $5.95 to $307.25.
The consulting company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Steelcase Inc. (SCS), up 59 cents to $7.83.
The office furniture maker reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), up $4.21 to $51.83.
The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), down $4.28 to $162.13.
The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
