Atlantic American: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 30, 2023, 4:29 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $45.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $187.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.93. A year ago, they were trading at $2.67.

