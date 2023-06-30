Atlantic American: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after…

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $46.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.93. A year ago, they were trading at $2.67.

