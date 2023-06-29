Aging is a fact of life, and for many older adults, there comes a time when they can no longer…

Aging is a fact of life, and for many older adults, there comes a time when they can no longer look after themselves as they once did. Often, the adult children are left to determine when that time comes, and it can be a challenging period for both kids and parents.

While it’s not always easy to know when it’s time, experts say the following signs could mean you need to talk with your parents about changing their living situation.

How to Determine if Your Aging Parent Needs Additional Support

Dr. Paul Chiang, medical director of Northwestern Medicine HomeCare Physicians in Winfield, Illinois, makes house calls to homebound seniors. Chiang also works for a nonprofit institute called the Home Centered Care Institute, whose mission is to bring house-call medicine to complex patients across the country.

Chiang says that changes to or new behaviors might indicate your parent needs more assistance. These changes tend to fall into several broad categories, including:

— Personal care.

— Safety concerns.

— Household management.

— Health management.

Personal care

Jennifer Avila, executive director of Custom Home Care, a home services and home nursing agency in the Chicago area, says that adult children of aging parents need to “be a detective when visiting the aging parent.” She recommends looking in the refrigerator for obvious clues that your parent might not be able to take care of themselves properly. If there’s old, expired or no food, those can certainly be indications that your parent needs more help.

Chiang notes that many of the seniors he cares for depend on food delivery services or eat a lot of frozen meals.

“While they’re easy to obtain or easy to make, they’re not necessarily the healthiest foods for seniors, especially if they have a heart condition or diabetes or kidney problems,” he says. So supporting your parent best might mean assisting with grocery shopping and food prep.

Heather Prinzel, director of nursing with the Orlando Health Center for Rehabilitation in Florida, says that weight loss could be a sign that your parent is struggling. “Weight loss doesn’t necessarily mean that (your) parent needs to move, but it does mean that they may need some help in order to stay in their home longer,” she explains. You and/or other family members might need to start taking over the burden of cooking or setting your parent up with Meals on Wheels or a similar service.

Personal hygiene can be another strong indicator that your parent needs more help. Chiang says some older adults may begin to have difficulty showering regularly, washing their clothes and cleaning their living space.

Namrata Yocom-Jan, president of Seniors Helping Seniors, a Reading, Pennsylvania-based franchise network of active seniors who support other seniors in need of in-home assistance or companionship, says that a change in sleeping patterns can also signal an issue. If your parent isn’t sleeping well, that could point to a medical condition or anxiety, either of which can affect behavior and overall health.

Over time, “ordinary tasks might start to feel absolutely impossible,” Yocom-Jan says. In turn, this can snowball, and your parent’s mood may change. “Either they get cranky or angry. It’ll have an impact on how they behave,” she adds.

Safety concerns

Safety is another big concern for an aging parent who may not have the mobility they once did.

“Every 19 minutes in the United States, an elderly person dies from a fall,” says Francine Hwang, CEO and founder of FrannyCares, a caregiver placement company based in the Los Angeles area. While that’s a scary statistic, it’s one you can mitigate to some degree by making changes to the home, such as:

— Removing area rugs.

— Installing grab bars in the bathroom.

— Making sure your parent is using the railings when navigating stairs.

— Investing in a fall detection monitor.

There can be additional trip hazards in the home that can be harder to spot, so Hwang recommends scheduling an appointment with an occupational therapist. She says the OT can do an assessment of the home and factor in your parent’s medical history, such as high blood pressure or osteoarthritis, which may contribute to a fall.

While not all falls can be prevented, Prinzel recommends making additional common sense changes in the home: applying non-skid strips in showers or tiled areas that may become wet, and moving items from high shelves or cabinets to eliminate the need of a step stool. She also recommends talking with your parent’s doctor about current medications that could make them feel dizzy or unbalanced.

Some safety concerns are more immediate than others, Prinzel adds. For example, “if your aging parent is found wandering down the road and doesn’t know how they got there or is driving and getting lost, they should no longer be alone,” she says.

That could mean 24-hour care every day at home or moving into a memory care unit sooner rather than later. In cases where dementia could be developing, family caregivers may start to notice personality changes too.

Sometimes, the needs of the patient really stretch the ability of the family members to take care of them at home,” Chiang says. “Whether it’s a patient who’s becoming agitated or wandering outside of their home, that’s taxing the family members to the extent that they are no longer able to safely care for their loved ones.”

Household management

An inability to keep on top of their mail, bills and various other paperwork involved with maintaining a home can be a sign that your parent shouldn’t continue living alone.

“With my own grandfather, we knew something was off when we took a look at his desk,” Prinzel says. “He was normally a very organized man, especially with his bills. But we found checks everywhere, and then we found them written to all different organizations in varying amounts.”

She says the family later found out that the checks had been written to telemarketers who were taking advantage of her grandfather’s vulnerability. “He had not only lost his sense of judgment, but his ability to problem-solve, both of which are also symptoms of early dementia.”

This is a sadly common situation, so it’s best to keep an eye out for possible financial issues, such as bills that aren’t being paid on time or unusual spending or withdrawals. Avila says you can set up bank alerts on your parent’s behalf to keep tabs on what’s going into and out of their accounts.

Health management

“As we get older, many of us suffer from multiple conditions, and we need help from other people to support us,” Chiang says.

To that end, you should be aware of your parent’s ability to stay on top of their medication needs. He recommends asking whether they’re able to take their medications as prescribed and to ensure that they have access to medications and medical care when they need it. If your parent already has in-home care, that caregiver can be critical in helping you assess when it’s time to consider moving your parent.

Talking With Your Parent About Moving to an Elder Care Facility

If you notice concerning trends in your parent’s ability to look after themselves, it’s time to take action, says Daniel Jan, chief operating officer of Seniors Helping Seniors. “The number one thing that a family can do is find local resources for their parents.”

This can be challenging in some situations because many adult children don’t live near their parents. But Jan recommends partnering with a home care agency or tapping into the senior’s existing social support network, such as their church or a local senior center.

“That’s a really good first step,” Jan says, especially when it comes to combating loneliness.

Yocom-Jan also recommends contacting your local Area Agency on Aging to see what programs and support are available.

As your parent’s challenges progress, it’s probably time to have a conversation with them about their living situation. This can be a difficult topic to broach, Hwang notes. “The conversation about moving into a senior care facility can often be distressing because your parent may feel as if they’re losing their freedom. It also can be emotional because of a reversal of roles where the child becomes the ‘parent’ and the loss of authority, no matter how small or big, can be off-putting for a parent.”

To help keep hurt feelings to a minimum, Hwang suggests “being frank and asking questions, such as ‘I know you don’t necessarily need care now, but how would you like to be cared for in the future? I want to be an advocate for you and your care wishes, so I would love for you to guide me.'”

She also recommends connecting with your parent’s inner circle to get insight into how your parent is doing. This means reaching out to their health care providers, friends, spiritual community and neighbors. “This trusted circle will provide guidance and support as you navigate this transition with your parents,” Hwang explains.

Avila says the best way to manage the conversation is to “start early before there is an imminent need. If you wait until there is a medical emergency, your options are immediately limited.” However, if you start early, “you can ensure the senior feels that they are in charge and making the decisions about how they want to age.”

Hwang agrees that starting the conversation before your parent is in need is best. “The key is to have the conversation early and often,” she says. “Normalize the topic, and have your parent actively voice their wishes.”

And in all cases, keep the lines of communication open as much as possible, Jan says. “Being in touch with your family is super, super important for their healthy aging.”

Senior Living Can Be a Big Improvement

While many seniors may resist the idea of moving into an assisted living or memory care facility at first, the move often brings new opportunities, friends and engagement in life.

“Quality of life is one aspect that we have seen improve when a senior moves into a senior care facility,” Prinzel says. “When at home, a person with limited mobility may find it difficult to go to the store or join in the weekly bingo game at the rec center, and life can become very lonely.”

But in a senior living community, surrounded by other people, your parent may find that they’ve got lots to do and many more friends than they could see when living alone. “Senior care facilities vary in levels of care and activities, but they are all similar in that they bring an aging community together,” Prinzel says.

