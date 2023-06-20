Arcellx, Alibaba Group fall; Etsy, Rivian Automotive rise, Tuesday, 6/20/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down…

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $4.17 to $87.93.

The online retailer named Eddie Wu, chairman of its e-commerce group, to succeed Daniel Zhang as CEO.

Etsy Inc., up $1.59 to $96.19.

The online crafts marketplace’s board of directors approved a new $1 billion stock buyback program.

Lazard Ltd., up 57 cents to $32.67.

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ wealth fund reportedly considered buying the financial advisor and asset management firm, but talks fell apart.

Arcellx Inc., down $2.57 to $33.23.

The biotechnology company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential blood cancer treatment.

Dice Therapeutics Inc., up $12.59 to $46.44.

Eli Lilly is buying the biopharmaceutical company.

Rivian Automotive Inc., up 82 cents to $15.70.

The electric vehicle maker signed an agreement to join Tesla’s charging network.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $2.46 to $68.89.

Investment company KKR is buying a portion of the digital payments company’s “buy now, pay later” loans in Europe.

Hess Corp., down $3.20 to $132.36.

Energy companies slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

