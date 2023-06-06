Live Radio
Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

June 6, 2023, 11:46 AM

App Store

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Earn to Die 2, Not Doppler

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

