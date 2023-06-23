Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $23.6 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

The glass products company posted revenue of $361.7 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings to be $4.15 to $4.45 per share.

Apogee Enterprises shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

