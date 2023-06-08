American Software: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.4 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $123.7 million.

American Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $120 million to $126 million.

American Software shares have declined nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.42, a fall of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSWA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.