AeroVironment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $160.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $6.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $186 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $176.2 million, or $7.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $540.5 million.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $630 million to $660 million.

AeroVironment shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $90.32, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.

