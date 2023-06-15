Adobe: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $2.82. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.78 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.95 to $4. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.43.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.83 billion to $4.87 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.6 billion.

Adobe expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.65 to $15.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.25 billion to $19.35 billion.

Adobe shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $490.60, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

