Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $105 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $105 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.62 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Acuity Brands shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.