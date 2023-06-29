Aceragen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Aceragen, Inc. (ACGN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $21.9 million,…

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Aceragen, Inc. (ACGN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $21.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.94.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.58. A year ago, they were trading at $7.65.

