Accolade: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $93 million to $95 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $414 million.

Accolade shares have risen 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.67, a rise of 58% in the last 12 months.

