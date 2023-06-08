8 Stocks to Buy If You’re Over 50

Most financial advisors would say stocks should play an important role in retirement investing at any age. However, the percentage…

Most financial advisors would say stocks should play an important role in retirement investing at any age. However, the percentage of your retirement portfolio allocated to stocks and the types of stocks you own should change as you approach retirement age.

Older investors have less time to recover from any financial setbacks, so a more conservative approach to investing is usually better. In addition, investors over 50 may want to focus more on stocks with reliable cash flows, higher dividend yields and relatively stable, low-risk businesses. Here are eight stocks to buy for investors over 50, according to Morningstar:

Stock Implied upside from June 23 close BlackRock Inc. (ticker: BLK) 19% American Tower Corp. (AMT) 20.9% Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) 11.4% Target Corp. (TGT) 25.2% General Dynamics Corp. (GD) 13% 3M Co. (MMM) 26.1% WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 9.2% Eversource Energy (ES) 6.1%

BlackRock Inc. (BLK)

BlackRock is the largest U.S. asset manager and is a leading global investment management company. Analyst Greggory Warren says BlackRock’s passively managed exchange-traded funds and other investment products allow the company to generate organic assets under management growth, even in difficult market conditions. Warren says BlackRock shares are trading at a valuation premium to its traditional asset manager peers, but at a significant discount to fair value. He projects BlackRock’s operating profitability will be relatively stable over the next five years, a rarity among asset managers. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $810 fair value estimate for BLK stock, which closed at $680.45 on June 23.

American Tower Corp. (AMT)

American Tower is a specialty real estate investment trust, or REIT, that operates the world’s largest independent portfolio of wireless communications and broadcast towers. Analyst Matthew Dolgin says American Tower is generating impressive leasing growth in the U.S., especially given the recent slowdown in network spending by U.S. wireless carriers. In the first quarter, American Tower reported its best quarter of consolidated organic tower billings growth since 2017. Dolgin says the company’s margins are expanding, but billings growth will likely slow for the remainder of 2023. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $225 fair value estimate for AMT stock, which closed at $186.03 on June 23.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals produces industrial gasses and electronic and specialty chemicals. Air Products shares are up 19% in the past year, through June 23, the best performance of any stock on this list. Analyst Krzysztof Smalec says the company’s long-term outlook is bullish, but investors are focused on Air Products’ ability to execute its projects in the near term. In the fiscal second quarter, Air Products announced two new, large-scale carbon monoxide projects in Texas and four new liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment agreements. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $319 fair value estimate for APD stock, which closed at $286.26 on June 23.

Target Corp. (TGT)

Target is one of the largest U.S. discount retailers. Analyst Erin Lash says Target’s recent investments in technology and efficiency are prudent, but the company will continue to face intense competition from Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Walmart Inc. (WMT) and other online and physical retailers. Lash says Target has a developed store network, and smaller-format stores could potentially unlock additional markets. In addition, she says Target’s inventory missteps in 2022 suggest the company has room to improve efficiency by investing in fulfillment, prioritizing its supply chain and remodeling stores. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $165 fair value estimate for TGT stock, which closed at $131.83 on June 23.

General Dynamics Corp. (GD)

General Dynamics produces a range of vehicles and systems for the U.S. military. Defense contractors typically have stable financials. Analyst Nicolas Owens says General Dynamics may have a difficult 2023, but any weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Owens says Gulfstream’s margins have decreased, and supply chain issues may linger until at least the third quarter. However, Owens says General Dynamics’ problems are temporary, and the company could report some impressive numbers in the second half of the year. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $240 fair value estimate for GD stock, which closed at $212.39 on June 23.

3M Co. (MMM)

3M is a diversified global manufacturing company that provides a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, health care, safety and consumer products. 3M shares are down 20% in the past year through June 23: the worst performance of any stock on this list. However, analyst Joshua Aguilar says the pullback is a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Aguilar says 3M has a portfolio of innovative products and rarely grants licenses, making its technology difficult to imitate. 3M shares also pay a 6% dividend, the highest yield on this list. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $127 fair value estimate for MMM stock, which closed at $100.72 on June 23.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

WEC Energy is a diversified utility company serving customers in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. Analyst Andrew Bischof says WEC has an impressive management team, and he’s confident in the company’s growth plan. Bischof projects $20 billion in investments for WEC through 2027, including its investment in American Transmission. He also anticipates WEC can achieve its target of 6.5% to 7% annual earnings growth. Utility stocks are typically very defensive investments with stable rates and cash flows, but Bischof says WEC’s renewable energy investments could also boost growth. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $96 fair value estimate for WEC stock, which closed at $87.90 on June 23.

Eversource Energy (ES)

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company that operates electric, water and gas distribution businesses in New England. Eversource recently announced a deal to sell its interest in 187,000 acres of approved wind energy seabed to Orsted for $625 million. Eversource also said it is negotiating a sale of its 50% ownership stake in three in-development offshore wind farms. Analyst Travis Miller says the pricing of the recent deals appears to be weak, but there are plenty of long-term clean energy growth opportunities for Eversource. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $74 fair value estimate for ES stock, which closed at $69.73 on June 23.

