8 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now

The paradigm for investing in defense stocks changed in a dramatic way when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden’s recently proposed fiscal 2024 Department of Defense budget calls for $842 billion in discretionary DoD spending, up 3.2% from 2023 levels.

Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein expects DoD discretionary spending will surpass the $1 trillion mark by fiscal 2026, creating big opportunities for defense companies.

Defense stocks are attractive investments during periods of economic uncertainty because these companies often have predictable, long-term government contracts. Here are eight defense stocks to buy with big upside potential, according to Bank of America:

Defense stock Implied upside to closing price on June 26 Raytheon Technologies Corp. (ticker: RTX) 24.3% Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) 46.2% General Dynamics Corp. (GD) 43.8% Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) 45.4% KBR Inc. (KBR) 10.8% CACI International Inc. (CACI) 10.3% BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) 16.2% Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) 142.1%

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX)

Raytheon Technologies is the defense behemoth created by the 2020 merger of Raytheon and United Technologies. Raytheon is positioned to expand margins by between 5.5% and 6.5% by 2025 and grow revenue by between 6% and 7% annually. In addition, the company projects $9 billion in free cash flow in 2025 and plans to return at least $33 billion to shareholders by 2025.

Epstein says the company’s Collins Aerospace unit will be responsible for generating the majority of this projected growth and margin expansion. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $120 price target for RTX stock, which closed at $96.55 on June 26.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

Northrop Grumman is one of the world’s largest weapons and military technology producers. Epstein says Northrop is positioned to outgrow its defense industry peers in the long term and has an aggressive, shareholder-friendly capital return program. In addition, he says Northrop shares have tripled the return of the S&P 500 over the past 20 years.

While there is execution risk associated with the company’s B-21 and Sentinel programs, Epstein says the strategically crucial nature of the programs helps mitigate those risks. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $655 price target for NOC stock, which closed at $448.02 on June 26.

General Dynamics Corp. (GD)

General Dynamics produces a range of vehicles and systems for the U.S. military. Epstein says defense industry supply chain disruptions have mostly subsided, but General Dynamics was still dealing with supply chain issues in the first quarter. Epstein says growing demand for Combat Systems and improving Technologies segment performance have offset supply chain problems in General Dynamics’ Aerospace and Marine Systems segments.

Epstein says the company has a strong balance sheet and robust cash flow generation that can support acquisitions, dividend growth and share buybacks. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $305 price target for GD stock, which closed at $212.09 on June 26.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Leidos provides technology services and solutions to the defense and intelligence industries and is highly exposed to U.S. government cybersecurity spending. Analyst Mariana Perez Mora says Leidos reported disappointing earnings numbers in the first quarter. The company reported 5% organic revenue growth, but Mora says a downturn in the company’s Civil and Health segment operating margins weighed on its overall profitability.

Leidos’ total backlog dropped 3.5% in the quarter, but its funded backlog grew 17.1%, to $8.3 billion. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $125 price target for LDOS stock, which closed at $85.95 on June 26.

KBR Inc. (KBR)

KBR provides science, engineering and technology solutions for government and commercial customers. The company is particularly well positioned to capitalize on DoD space and cybersecurity spending. Mora says the company’s recent announcement that it has repurchased $100 million, or about 30%, of its 2.5% convertible senior notes de-risks the potential costs associated with any gains in share price in the next five months.

Mora says KBR is well positioned to benefit from elevated domestic and international defense demand and is bullish on KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for KBR stock, which closed at $63.18 on June 26.

CACI International Inc. (CACI)

CACI provides software services for the U.S. government and is another great way for investors to gain exposure to DoD space and cybersecurity spending. Mora says CACI has a strong order backlog and a portfolio of offerings that are in line with several key DoD investment themes, including space, photonics, cybersecurity, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems and optical communications.

Mora says the company’s backlog should support revenue growth in the high-single-digit range over the medium term. She projects 8.3% revenue growth in 2023. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $365 price target for CACI stock, which closed at $330.98 on June 26.

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT)

BWX Technologies supplies U.S. submarines and carriers with nuclear reactors, fuel and associated services. Epstein says BWX is the best stock to play steady growth in U.S. Navy spending, and the company is also highly exposed to high-growth and sustainable-energy themes, such as nuclear energy and medicine.

He says heightened geopolitical tensions with China will likely drive bipartisan support for U.S. naval spending, providing a tailwind for BWX. In addition, he says uranium processing and related products have tremendous upside. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $80 price target for BWXT stock, which closed at $68.86 on June 26.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace and defense company that specializes in launch services, spacecraft engineering and design, components manufacturing and other spacecraft management solutions. Epstein says Rocket is the only small satellite launcher delivering payloads in 2023 and is demonstrating superior execution relative to peers.

The company reported 35% revenue growth in the first quarter compared with Q1 2022, but burned another $38.1 million in cash in the first quarter thanks to investments in its Neutron and Photon spacecraft. Rocket contributed components to 18 spacecraft across eight different missions in the first quarter. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $13 price target for RKLB stock, which closed at $5.37 on June 26.

