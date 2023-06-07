7 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

The S&P 500 got off to a hot start to 2023, and many stocks are now trading well off their…

The S&P 500 got off to a hot start to 2023, and many stocks are now trading well off their 2022 lows. However, there are still plenty of high-quality stocks trading at attractive valuations.

If the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the economy, these value investing opportunities will likely not last for long. But if inflation and rising interest rates ultimately trigger a recession, value stocks may be the best way to play defense against a stock market downturn.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Here are seven undervalued stocks to buy with forward earnings multiples, or price-to-earnings ratios, of 16 or lower, according to CFRA Research analysts:

Stock Forward P/E Ratio Implied Upside from June 27 close JPMorgan Chase & Co. (ticker: JPM) 9.7 14.9% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 10 12% Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) 16 13.8% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 8 45.2% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 11 31.8% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 12 18% Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 12 20.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with roughly $3.7 trillion in assets. A string of recent bank failures has investors concerned about the stability of the financial sector.

In early May, JPMorgan stepped in to acquire First Republic Bank after it failed and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC. Analyst Kenneth Leon says JPMorgan is gaining potential wallet share from First Republic, unlike JPMorgan’s 2008 acquisitions of the distressed Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $160 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $139.20 on June 27.

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Chevron is a global oil major that operates exploration and production, refining and marketing, and petrochemical businesses. Analyst Stewart Glickman says Chevron’s recently announced $7.6 billion buyout of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) will increase Chevron’s total proved reserves by about 10% and improve the company’s overall reserve life. In addition, Glickman says Chevron got a good deal on the assets. He says Australian liquefied natural gas, Gulf of Mexico deep-water production and increased activity in the Permian and D-J basins will be growth drivers for Chevron. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $172 price target for CVX stock, which closed at $153.53 on June 27.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Merck is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. Merck recently reported a 9% revenue drop in the first quarter, including 20% sales growth from leading cancer drug Keytruda. Sales for Merck’s HPV vaccine Gardasil were also up, rising 35%. Analyst Sel Hardy says Merck’s decision to spin off its older, slower-growing business lines into the new Organon & Co. (OGN) will focus Merck’s business, improve its growth outlook and make the stock more attractive to investors. The company estimates the spinoff could boost Merck’s operating efficiency by $1.5 billion by 2024. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $129 price target for MRK stock, which closed at $113.32 on June 27.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. Leon says Bank of America is firing on all cylinders and is well positioned to benefit from a rebound in lending in the second half of 2023. In addition, the bank’s investment portfolio is highly rate sensitive, generating more benefits from rising interest rates than its peers. Leon says Bank of America’s leading market share in consumer and small-business banking and its Merrill Edge self-directed investing platform also create value for investors. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $41 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $28.24 on June 27.

[See: 7 of the Best Ways to Invest $5,000.]

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer is one of the largest global pharmaceutical companies. In the past two years, Pfizer has gotten plenty of headlines and sales from its COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, which it jointly developed with partner BioNTech SE (BNTX). However, the stock is down 27.5% year to date through June 27, the worst performance on this list. Slumping sales of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines and drugs will weigh on sales growth this year, but Hardy says Pfizer’s robust pipeline of 19 drug candidates has the potential to generate $20 billion in revenue by 2030. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $48 price target for PFE stock, which closed at $36.42 on June 27.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems specializes in networking, security, collaboration, cloud computing and other technologies. Analyst Keith Snyder says Cisco faces near-term headwinds in 2023, but demand from the WiFi 6 upgrade cycle and 5G network deployments will support Cisco’s growth in the longer term. Snyder says components shortages will subside in early fiscal 2023 and Cisco will benefit from a swift rise in bandwidth consumption and growth in data center services. In addition, he says Cisco is highly exposed to the boom in cloud networking. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $60 price target for CSCO stock, which closed at $50.86 on June 27.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA)

Comcast is a media conglomerate with a diversified portfolio of cable and broadcast television assets, including NBCUniversal, the Peacock streaming service and Universal Films. Comcast shares are up 20.4% year to date, the best performance of any stock on this list. Snyder says NBCUniversal is benefiting from pent-up demand for TV and film content, as well as theme park experiences. He says Comcast has adequate financial flexibility, and its nascent wireless business is gaining traction. Snyder projects Comcast could generate returns on invested capital in at least the high-single-digit percentage range. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $50 price target for CMCSA stock, which closed at $41.48 on June 27.

More from U.S. News

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2023

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

7 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/28/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.