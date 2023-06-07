7 Best Vanguard Funds for Retirement

Whether you’re investing for retirement in an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan or self-managing a portfolio in a Roth IRA, one aspect…

Whether you’re investing for retirement in an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan or self-managing a portfolio in a Roth IRA, one aspect remains constant: selecting the right funds. With so many different investment firms vying for your capital, it can be difficult to land on the right pick.

Fortunately, Vanguard offers a time-tested and reputable lineup of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. Backstopping this is a unique corporate structure that prioritizes shareholder interests. In other words, the firm is ultimately owned by fund shareholders, unlike other asset managers.

Currently, Vanguard offers a suite of funds that on average possess an expense ratio 82% lower than the industry average. For investors buying and selling these funds in a Vanguard account, trading commissions are waived to reap more savings. Therefore, investors can easily construct a diversified retirement portfolio with Vanguard funds without worrying about costs eating into returns.

“A retirement portfolio should be diversified of assets and reflective of your risk tolerance and time horizon,” says Nilay Gandhi, senior wealth advisor at Vanguard. “Cost is another important factor to keep in mind, generally speaking, because lower-cost investments allow for greater investment returns to be kept for your retirement nest egg.”

When selecting the ideal Vanguard fund for a retirement portfolio, investors should maintain a holistic mindset and consider a variety of personal circumstances and factors before making a decision.

“It is important that every investor performs comprehensive research to ensure that their investment aligns precisely with their individual goals, risk tolerance and strategy,” says Sean August, CEO at The August Wealth Management Group. “This research should consider factors such as the fund’s investment objective, style, historical performance, risk profile and associated fees.”

Here’s a look at the seven best Vanguard funds that experts recommend for a retirement portfolio:

Vanguard fund Inception Lifetime annualized return Vanguard Target Retirement 2070 Fund (ticker: VSVNX) 6/28/2022 7.9% Vanguard Target Retirement 2040 Fund (VFORX) 6/7/2006 6.8% Vanguard Target Retirement 2025 Fund (VTTVX) 10/27/2003 6.3% Vanguard LifeStrategy Growth Fund (VASGX) 9/30/1994 7.7% Vanguard LifeStrategy Income Fund (VASIX) 9/30/1994 5.5% Vanguard Wellington Fund Investor Shares (VWELX) 7/1/1929 8.2% Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund Investor Shares (VWINX) 7/1/1970 9.2%

Vanguard Target Retirement 2070 Fund (VSVNX)

“Target-date funds like VSVNX are specifically designed for long-term investors preparing for retirement,” August says. “Investors can customize their strategy by choosing funds based on target retirement dates, with automatic rebalancing employed to maintain the desired risk profile.”

VSVNX is for young investors planning to retire around 2070 and charges a 0.08% expense ratio, or $8 annually on a $10,000 investment.

Currently, VSVNX holds an aggressive asset allocation of approximately 90% in U.S. and international stocks, and 10% in U.S. and international bonds. “As the retirement date approaches, the asset allocation of VSVNX will automatically be adjusted to meet the changing needs of the investor,” August says. This usually entails an increase in bonds and decrease in stocks to reduce volatility.

Vanguard Target Retirement 2040 Fund (VFORX)

“Retirement savers who hold target-date funds in their retirement plans benefit from continuous rebalancing, broad diversification, low costs and are less likely to trade than do-it-yourself investors,” Gandhi says. “According to Vanguard’s 401(k) research, in 2022 only 2% of pure target-date fund investors made an exchange, a rate five times lower than that of other investors.”

For older investors looking for a hands-off choice, a viable option could be VFORX, which targets a retirement date of 2040. Accordingly, this fund is more conservative than VSVNX, with around 78% held in stocks and 21% allocated to bonds. As time goes on, the bond allocation will increase gradually on a glidepath to reduce volatility further. VFORX also charges a 0.08% expense ratio.

Vanguard Target Retirement 2025 Fund (VTTVX)

For those looking to retire within the next few years, the most suitable option for a Vanguard target-date fund may be VTTVX, which has a target retirement date of 2025. Accordingly, this fund features a heavy 38% allocation to bonds and inflation-protected bonds to focus more on preservation of capital and steady income, which tends to be the focus of those about to retire.

Otherwise, VTTVX features many of the usual Vanguard target-date fund hallmarks, such as a small minimum investment requirement of $1,000, global diversification and a low 0.08% expense ratio. Once 2025 rolls around, VTTVX will adjust to an even more conservative allocation with a focus on ensuring adequate retirement income needs for withdrawals.

Vanguard LifeStrategy Growth Fund (VASGX)

“In contrast, Vanguard’s LifeStrategy funds maintain a fixed asset allocation mix that remains consistent over time,” August says. “These funds are cost efficient, and offer competitive expense ratios, customization options and automatic rebalancing.”

As such, the different LifeStrategy funds can be a viable alternative to target-date funds for certain investors.

A great option for younger investors with a higher risk tolerance is VASGX. This LifeStrategy fund targets long-term capital growth, with a static asset allocation consisting of around 80% in global stocks and 20% in global bonds. However, it does come at a higher expense ratio of 0.14% compared to the target-date funds, and also requires a $3,000 minimum investment.

Vanguard LifeStrategy Income Fund (VASIX)

“The LifeStrategy funds are an all-in-one solution, meaning once the investment is made, Vanguard handles the periodic rebalancing within its underlying index fund holdings,” says Paul Peeler, financial advisor at Integrated Financial Group. The current lineup of four funds varies in terms of risk on a continuum of decreasing bond allocation, with objectives ranging from income to growth.

Sitting opposite of VASGX is VASIX, which targets an income objective instead of growth. “For very risk-averse retirees, VASIX, with 20% in equities and 80% in bonds, might be more appropriate,” Peeler says. This fund is best suited for investors with a short- to medium-term time horizon, who wish to keep volatility modest. VASIX charges a 0.11% expense ratio.

Vanguard Wellington Fund Investor Shares (VWELX)

Vanguard may be known for its focus on passively managed, low-cost index funds, but the firm offers some highly regarded actively managed funds as well. For retirement investors looking to outperform, a long-standing option is VWELX. This fund was founded in 1929, making it Vanguard’s oldest mutual fund and the oldest balanced fund in the U.S. market. Currently, it charges a 0.25% expense ratio.

VWELX offers an asset allocation of approximately two-thirds in U.S. stocks and one-third in U.S. bonds. The stocks are usually large- and mid-cap companies of high quality in out-of-favor industries, selected for above-average dividend yields, low valuations and improving fundamentals. The bond allocation is mostly intermediate-duration investment-grade corporate bonds with low default risk.

Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund Investor Shares (VWINX)

The counterpart to VWELX is VWINX. Like VWELX, VWINX is actively managed and only focuses on U.S. stocks and bonds. On the stock size, VWINX targets less than 100 large-cap value stocks with above-average dividend yields, potential for income growth and low price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. On the bond side, the fund features a similar intermediate-duration investment-grade corporate mix.

Where VWINX differs most from VWELX is its asset allocation mix. To target an above-average quarterly income distribution potential, VWINX allocates around two-thirds of its portfolio to bonds, and just one-third to stocks. This makes it more conservative and income focused compared to VWELX, which could be desirable for older investors looking to retire. The fund charges a 0.23% expense ratio.

