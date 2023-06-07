7 Best Solar Stocks to Buy Now

It has been a rough run generally for solar stocks in 2023. The Invesco Solar ETF (ticker: TAN), a leading…

It has been a rough run generally for solar stocks in 2023. The Invesco Solar ETF (ticker: TAN), a leading exchange-traded fund, or ETF, tracking the sector, is in the red since January in what is otherwise an up year for the S&P 500 so far, and several components in the sector are down significantly year to date.

That said, the long-term promise of alternative energy cannot be discounted. And the best solar stocks may not be ones that stand out today because of big short-term gains, but rather ones with staying power in the years and decades to come.

If you’re looking for a way to invest in the clean energy future — not just here in the U.S., but also abroad — then consider these seven ideas as some of the best solar stocks to buy now:

— First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

— Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

— Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

— Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

— SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

— Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

— JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Best US Solar Stock: First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

The name isn’t just empty branding, as First Solar is among the leaders in the industry with a market capitalization of $20 billion to top a host of traditional energy players, and annual revenue projected to top $4.5 billion next fiscal year.

Though headquartered in Arizona, its business involves photovoltaic energy solutions worldwide from the U.S. to Japan, Europe and Australia. As the frontrunner in the minds of many investors, it is often a proxy for the solar industry writ larger — which can be a blessing and a curse, as it is often bought and sold based on big picture trends rather than its specific financials. That said, the long-term trend has definitely been higher with shares up more than 100% in the last 24 months.

Best China Solar Stock: Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

China has made a big effort in recent years to ensure the country is a leader in green energy technologies going forward. There are a host of solar players in China, but Daqo is easy for U.S. investors to own as well as a leader in this nation’s fast-growing marketplace. Technically classified as a semiconductor manufacturer by some investment screeners, DQ is a green energy company thanks to its focus on photovoltaic products including silicon wafers, solar cells and modules for green power solutions.

Based in Shanghai, DQ has close relationships with top policymakers in China that are eager to wean the country off fossil fuel. And as a soundly profitable company with a market capitalization of more than $3 billion as well as revenue of more than $4.5 billion, you can be sure this isn’t a fly-by-night startup that’s looking to cash in on a fashionable sector. Shares have been under pressure for the last several months as China stocks have generally lagged the U.S. market, but as a long-term play on this region DQ is among the best solar stocks to watch.

Best Solar Utility Stock: Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

A renewable energy company but one that actually is part of the utility sector, Clearway operates about 5,500 net megawatts of installed wind and solar generation projects. That’s enough to power roughly 1 million homes, give or take. It generates about $1.2 billion in annual revenue thanks to this core business of alternative energy.

Clearway has a reliable payout of about 5% at present and has paid distributions since right after its incorporation back in 2012. It also has a unique approach to these payouts where it seems to be aiming to increase a tiny bit every quarter rather than just once per year. Specifically, its last four distributions are 38.18 cents per share, 37.45 cents, 36.72 cents and 36.04 cents.

Finding a solar dividend stock is hard enough, but the fact that CWEN has a consistent record of increased payouts makes it a standout in the sector if you’re looking for a more reliable play on the utility side of alternative energy rathe than solar cell manufacturing.

[SEE: 7 Ways to Invest in the Energy Storage Boom.]

Other Great Solar Stocks to Buy Now

Of course, it’s a great big universe of alternative energy companies on Wall Street. And while there’s no shortage of punditry about which picks will be the individual leaders, it’s definitely important to look beyond the headlines and do your own research into this sometimes volatile sector.

The following four additional solar stocks all may have something to offer, depending on your personal risk profile, and could be worth additional consideration:

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP): A roughly $9 billion utility stock, BEP is larger than Clearway — but has a more diversified portfolio of renewable power generation facilities worldwide spanning hydroelectric, wind and solar. It’s also a global organization, with operations in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India and China. Some investors may find this additional diversification more appealing. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently yields a dividend of 4.2%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): A familiar name in solar, SEDG has a market cap of $16 billion and grew its revenue nearly 60% to $3.1 billion in 2022. The stock has lagged the rest of Wall Street in 2023, in part because of bearish economic outlooks that seem to indicate less spending on solar arrays, and there have been some warnings that it may lose market share to rivals in this tough market. Still, it remains a leader in the industry — and perhaps is more fairly valued than some other hot stocks that have been bid up lately. If you think SEDG is oversold, now may be time to carve out a position in this leading solar stock.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Much more of a “falling knife,” Enphase has crashed about 50% from its 52-week high thanks to some disappointing earnings reports. However, the reaction may be overblown considering the biggest black eye was quarterly revenue guidance of $700 million to $750 million in sales versus a Wall Street target of $745 million. There’s still a chance that ENPH delivers on that range, which means it could be a buying opportunity for aggressive investors. Still, the volatility doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, so traders should tread lightly with this potential rebound play.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS): Yet another potential solar turnaround play is China’s Jinko, which has steadily declined over the last year on a tougher environment for the sector. But it’s worth noting that revenue is projected to rise almost 30% this fiscal year and by double-digits in fiscal 2024 despite what is seen to be persistent headwinds in the sector. It’s hard generally to predict what’s next in solar, and particularly hard for U.S. investors to get a sense of where China’s policies will head. But like Daqo, JKS may be an interesting long-term play on the alternative energy future in the region.

Update 06/13/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.