25 Ways to Enjoy Retirement on a Reduced Income

If you enjoyed a high salary during your working years, retirement might mean a financial adjustment. When living on a fixed income, it may seem difficult to stretch the dollars you have. You’ll have choices to make regarding your lifestyle and spending patterns. But opting for a frugal retirement can help your nest egg stretch over many years.

To enjoy retirement on a reduced income, try these strategies:

— Plan meals.

— Maximize grocery store savings.

— Get senior discounts.

— Track your expenses.

— Prioritize your bucket list.

— Avoid debt.

— Downsize your vehicles.

— Live in a smaller place.

— Take up outdoor activities.

— Save on museums and attractions.

— Explore national parks.

— Get involved in the community.

— Volunteer at a theater.

— Go to the library.

— Join a free club.

— Check out college events.

— Buy in bulk.

— Search for sales.

— Shop secondhand.

— Exercise at home.

— Get to know the neighbors.

— Reduce subscriptions.

— Get indoor herbs.

— Declutter your home.

— Create a positive environment.

Plan Meals

Decide what you’ll eat for a week and create a corresponding list for the store. Go once a week to gather groceries and cook at home most days. To make meals interesting, try out new recipes that make use of staples you have on hand.

Maximize Grocery Store Savings

Many supermarkets offer memberships or programs to help you save more. Follow weekly ads to see what’s on sale and incorporate those items into your menu. Choose local in-season produce, which tends to have lower prices.

Get Senior Discounts

Shop at a grocery store that offers senior discounts. Carry your ID so you’re ready to show proof of age at restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues. Check websites for senior discounts before making an online purchase.

Track Your Expenses

You are probably aware of your larger monthly bills, so tune in to smaller expenses that could add up. Check your investment fees, for example. “A fee of 1% or 2% may seem like a small number, but that is $5,000 to $10,000 a year if you have $500,000 saved up,” says Kendall Meade, a financial planner at SoFi in Charleston, South Carolina. Look for low-cost investment options and watch your spending from month to month.

Prioritize Your Bucket List

Look at the top activities you want to enjoy in retirement and compare them to your budget. You could choose one item on your bucket list to pursue and save specifically for it. After you’re able to complete the first activity, move on to the next.

Avoid Debt

Taking on extra expenses can present extra financial commitments. “Debt can build up fast,” says Christian Simmons, a certified educator in personal finance and financial writer for RetireGuide.com in Orlando, Florida. Get rid of credit card balances, pay off your mortgage if you can, and turn down new loans.

Downsize Your Vehicles

Find freedom in taking public transportation and walking to appointments. Maintain just one vehicle and get rid of the rest. You’ll spend less on insurance, repairs, gas and oil changes.

Live in a Smaller Place

If you have a sprawling home with rooms to spare, it may be time to switch to a cozy place that is more manageable. “For those who may not have a large savings but have a home that is paid off, you can consider selling your home and downsizing to then help further build your savings,” Meade says. “Even if you don’t have a mortgage, downsizing can lower other expenses, such as property taxes, home maintenance and utilities.”

Take Up Outdoor Activities

From tennis courts to picnic tables in nearby parks, there could be many ways to get fresh air near your home. Explore your neighborhood during times of the day when the streets are quiet. Grow your own food to further reduce costs.

Save on Museums and Attractions

Check for times when lower-priced tickets are available. “Taking advantage of senior admission on certain days might allow you to visit museums and local attractions or see movies for free or at a substantial discount,” says Laura Adams, a personal finance expert with Finder.com in Vero Beach, Florida. Pack a lunch to eat before or after a museum visit so you don’t have to purchase food while there.

Explore National Parks

Seniors get special pricing on passes for national parks. If there are some in your area, take family members with you on a day trip. Attend ranger talks and plan trips at different times of the year to enjoy the changing scenery.

Get Involved in the Community

Is there a senior center in your area? Is there a local publication that could use help with editing or reporting? Ask around to see what’s needed and how you might get involved. You could help clear a new trail or renovate a park for children.

Volunteer at a Theater

If you love shows and performances, offer to be an usher at a local arts center. You can show others to their seats. Then you’ll be able to enjoy the acting for free.

Go to the Library

Instead of buying new or used books, head to your local library. Step inside during morning hours or slow days so you can browse sections at your leisure. Put holds on popular books and read them when they become available.

Join a Free Club

There are plenty of community clubs dedicated to everything from knitting to wood carving to painting. Think about the hobbies you love and see what related clubs or groups meet regularly. You could bring the project you’re working on and spend some time with others who share your passion.

Check Out College Events

If you live in a town that has a university, take a look at the schedule of upcoming events. Many colleges offer workshops, classes and concerts to the public for free. Go with a friend or use the time there to meet new acquaintances.

Buy in Bulk

For household supplies that you regularly use, look for ways to stock up and save. Check packages containing multiple items to see how much you’ll pay for each. Store the goods in a place at home where you’ll be able to easily find them.

Search for Sales

Before making a larger purchase like furniture, spend time looking for deals. Follow websites and local publications to see when prices go down. Browse clearance sections and check for items that have been slightly damaged and might be marked down even lower.

Shop Secondhand

Find joy in searching through thrift stores to find what you need. Take a day to wander through an outdoor market or attend garage sales. Even if you don’t buy anything, you might get ideas on how you can repurpose or reuse what you already have.

Exercise at Home

There’s no need to go to the gym or fitness center. Use the equipment you already have or find online videos to follow. You can work out at the time of day when you have the most energy and wear whatever is comfortable.

Get to Know the Neighbors

Greet those who live nearby and form relationships with them. You won’t have to drive to see them, and you’ll benefit from the social activity. Invite others over for a meal or game of cards during times of the year when you’re frequently home.

Reduce Subscriptions

Over time, print magazine subscriptions can add up. So can digital memberships and streaming services. Take a careful look at what you have and what you use. Cancel everything that doesn’t apply to your retirement lifestyle.

Grow Indoor Herbs

Brighten up your kitchen with several pots that hold basil, oregano, thyme or mint. If you’re not sure where to start, think about the seasonings you regularly reach for when cooking. Buy one or two to start if you haven’t gardened in the past. Once you learn to care for them, you can expand your indoor herb garden.

Declutter Your Home

Reduce stress by getting rid of old books and papers you no longer need. Clean out cluttered areas so they feel spacious again. Sell anything that has value on sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

Create a Positive Environment

Instead of focusing on what you don’t have, reap the benefits of a frugal retirement income. You’ll have fewer expenses to worry about and less to manage every month. Use the extra hours to fully enjoy this stage, knowing that your spending is under control and your lifestyle is sustainable.

