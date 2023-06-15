111: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The Operator of a digital and mobile healthcare platform in China posted revenue of $538.3 million in the period.

