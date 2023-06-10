10 Best Gas Apps to Save You Money

Gas apps like the popular crowdsourced GasBuddy have always been a useful tool for lowering fuel expenses, but current events…

Gas apps like the popular crowdsourced GasBuddy have always been a useful tool for lowering fuel expenses, but current events and the resulting high gas prices lately are making them indispensable for finding the cheapest gas available.

According to AAA, the national average of gas prices is $3.59, at the time of this writing. Gas prices are always going a little up or down. Fortunately, compared to a year ago, gas prices have gone down. A year ago, the national average was $5.01. A month ago, $3.54.

Still, while gas prices have come down from the stressful heights it was a year ago, most people probably would like to continue to try to save on gas, especially if you commute a lot or have a big road trip vacation planned for this summer.

Gas apps and other fuel rewards programs can be a good way to save money, says Jeremiah Robison, who runs a website called Roam the Carolinas, which is focused on road trips and family vacations and exploring North and South Carolina.

“When you combine retailer rewards with credit card rewards, you will start to see a noticeable impact on your budget,” Robison says. But he cautions: “I recommend doing a little research on local gas prices to make sure the at-the-pump discount is actually saving you money. Some retailers might start with higher prices to offset their rewards programs.”

Still, if you’re interested in saving money by using gas apps, you may want to consider the following, which which are all free to download:

— GasBuddy.

— Gas Guru.

— Waze.

— AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

— MapQuest.

— Upside.

— Fuelio.

— BPme Rewards.

— Shell Fuel Rewards.

— Speedy Rewards.

GasBuddy

GasBuddy is arguably the most well-known gas app, and it’s been around since 2000. To use the app, users type in their ZIP code, and gas prices pop up for various gas stations in their area. The app relies on other users to report prices as well as data furnished by gas stations, so while the app is generally well-regarded, it may not always be accurate. Still, it’s generally on the mark.

GasBuddy offers a free card that connects to your bank account, as part of a program called Pay with GasBuddy. You’ll have to furnish your address as well as driver’s license information and checking account routing number. Currently, the card is promising up to 25 cents off a gallon of what you’ll pay at the pump.

The phrase “up to” is key, however. You may get 25 cents off a gallon, or you could get less. The Pay with GasBuddy program works with 95% of gas stations across the country, according to GasBuddy.

If you’re really a GasBuddy disciple, you could sign up for its premium service, which also works in 95% of the gas stations across the nation and will save you a guaranteed 20 cents a gallon on fuel (up to 50 gallons a month) and sometimes as much as 40 cents. The premium service is not free: It costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Is it worth spending money with the aim of saving money on gas? You’ll want to crunch the numbers and determine whether you drive enough and will save enough to offset the cost. GasBuddy’s premium service does also offers 24-hour roadside coverage, provided by Allstate, up to three times a year, and so that’s worth considering.

Gas Guru

As you would expect, Gas Guru shows you gas prices in your area. In the app, you can filter by the price of the gas, fuel grade and distance. The data comes from the Oil Price Information Service, or OPIS, a fuel-pricing service firm, and Gas Guru is owned by the Yellow Pages. So it’s another reputable app with a friendly interface. You can also see what’s near the gas station, so if you need to run errands or grab a bite to eat, Gas Guru can help you out there as well.

Waze

Are you one of those drivers who always has Waze turned on and are constantly reporting issues like potholes or disabled cars on the shoulder of the road? If so, you probably already know that your beloved navigational app can show you the nearest gas station along with prices.

Waze, which was founded in 2008 and has been owned by Google since 2013, will give you directions on how to get to the gas station you’re seeking. It also has a contactless payment feature at participating ExxonMobil and Shell stations. So once you arrive at the gas station, and your vehicle comes to a complete stop, you can pay for your fuel on your phone.

AAA TripTik Travel Planner

A paid membership to AAA means that if you get a flat tire or run out of gas on the road, you’ll be sent help, like a tow truck or a mechanic. Well, the AAA TripTik Travel Planner, which used to be only available to paid members, is available to anyone for free.

This app shows all of the gas stations and their gas prices in your area. It can also help you plan road trips, which AAA is famous for doing. The app has the prices of 85,000 gas stations throughout the country.

MapQuest

It’s easy to take this website for granted, which launched in 1996. While it’s known for being a tool to help drivers get from here to there, the MapQuest mobile app can also find gas stations along the route, check prices and choose the cheapest option. It also has other helpful features, like information on traffic, and you can make reservations at restaurants through the app.

Upside

Upside, formerly known as GetUpside, offers cash back on gas but also allows you to save on groceries and restaurants. To get your savings, though, you may sometimes have to take a photo of your receipt in the app.

The Upside app doesn’t promise how much you’ll save, but in the past, back when it was GetUpside, it was touting receiving up to 25 cents off a gallon. You get your cash back through PayPal, a check or a digital gift card. Note that there’s a $1 fee for withdrawing from PayPal (if you cash out under $15) or any cash-outs less than $10.

Fuelio

If you drive a lot, you may be interested in this app. Fuelio will help you find cheaper gas, but it also tracks your fill-ups, gives you a mileage log and in general allows you to manage your vehicle expenses, including trips to the mechanic, tolls and parking fees.

BPme Rewards

If you tend to fill up at BP gas stations a lot, you could save with the BPme Rewards app. You’ll save 5 cents a gallon. They used to have a threshold where you had to spend a certain amount of money to get that, but no more. Join, put some gas in your tank, and you’ll start saving immediately.

Shell Fuel Rewards

This app will get you 5 cents per gallon off at Shell stations. If you fill up regularly at a Shell station, you’d definitely want to consider joining the reward program. Now, it should be noted that if you don’t fill up regularly (six qualifying fuel purchases in three months), you will be downgraded from a “gold” to a “silver” status, and you’ll get 3 cents per gallon off.

Speedy Rewards

The convenience store and gas station Speedway has locations throughout the country, and basically you get points for stuff you buy, like gas or snacks. You’d get 10 points per gallon of fuel and 20 points per dollar spent on merchandise. You can then redeem the points for discounted gas or discounted stuff that you buy inside a Speedway, like a sandwich or drink.

Other Ways to Save on Gas

If you’re still struggling to find cheap gas or make the fuel in your gas tank last longer, here are a few more suggestions you may want to take.

Inflate your tires. Every tire has a PSI (pounds per square inch). You can find the amount of PSI your tires have on the door sticker or in the owner’s manual. Make sure your tires aren’t under the proper PSI. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, under-inflated tires lower your gas mileage by about 0.2% for every 1 PSI drop in the average pressure of all tires. It’s also safer if you’re driving on properly inflated tires.

Turn down the air conditioning. Don’t turn it off. No need to turn your car into a humidifier. But if you have it running full-blast, you will use up more energy and fuel. “Simple changes like properly inflating your tires and turning down the air conditioning can have real impacts,” Robison says.

You may want to switch to a more fuel efficient car. “Once you’ve considered the basics, it’s time to take a long, hard look at the vehicle you are driving,” Robison says. “Regardless of how many tactics you employ, driving a fuel efficient or electric vehicle will always be the best way to save on gas.”

That said, it may be a long time before you truly see the savings in gas, given how expensive cars are. But to Robison’s point, sure, a gas guzzler is going to cost you plenty in fuel. And, of course, if you switch to an electric vehicle, you could forget about having to even use gas apps. No more using apps to save money on gas. That could be a thing of your past. Instead, you can spend your days searching for an EV charger.

Update 06/14/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.