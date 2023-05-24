Zuora: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $103.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zuora expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $108 million to $109.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zuora expects full-year earnings in the range of 15 cents to 17 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $431 million to $440 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.