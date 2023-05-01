ZoomInfo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $44.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $300.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $312 million for the fiscal second quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 99 cents to $1.01 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZI

