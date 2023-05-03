Zillow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $469 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $421.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zillow said it expects revenue in the range of $451 million to $479 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.