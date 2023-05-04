Zeta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Thursday reported a loss of $57…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Thursday reported a loss of $57 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $157.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $164 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $696 million to $706 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZETA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZETA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.