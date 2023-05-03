Live Radio
YRC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 4:31 PM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Yellow Corporation (YELL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $54.6 million in its first quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.06 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YELL

