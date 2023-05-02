York Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.7 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

The York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YORW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YORW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.