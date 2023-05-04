Yelp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $312.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.2 million.

Yelp expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.32 billion.

