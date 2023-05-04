Xylem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $99 million. On a per-share…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $99 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.35 per share.

