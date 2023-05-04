Xponential Fitness: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.38 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.5 million.

Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $300 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPOF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.