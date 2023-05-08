Xencor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Monday reported a loss of $60.8 million in…

MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Monday reported a loss of $60.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monrovia, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.02.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.

The biotech developing antibodies for severe autoimmune/allergic diseases and cancer posted revenue of $19 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XNCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XNCR

