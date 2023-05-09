Wynn: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $12.3…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $12.3 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

