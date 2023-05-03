WWE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.7…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $297.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.5 million.

