WW International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Thursday reported a loss of $118.7 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.68 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $241.9 million in the period.

WW International expects full-year revenue in the range of $910 million to $930 million.

