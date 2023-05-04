Live Radio
World Acceptance: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 8:16 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Thursday reported net income of $25.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $4.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.97 per share.

The subprime consumer lender posted revenue of $160.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.2 million, or $3.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $616.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRLD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

