Workiva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $150.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Workiva expects its results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $153 million to $154 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Workiva expects full-year results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $626 million to $628 million.

