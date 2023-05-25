Workday: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Thursday reported break-even earnings in its fiscal first…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Thursday reported break-even earnings in its fiscal first quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit that was less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twenty-five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

