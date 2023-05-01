Woodward: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $35.5 million.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $718.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.3 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

