Williams Industrial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 17, 2023, 5:07 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $193,000 in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $103.5 million in the period.

_____

