Willdan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 5:32 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported net income of $932,000 in its first quarter.

The Anaheim, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 32 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $102.6 million in the period.

