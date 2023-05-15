Live Radio
WidePoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 4:34 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Monday reported a loss of $952,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period.

WidePoint expects a full-year loss of 36 cents to 32 cents per share.

