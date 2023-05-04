WideOpenWest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $38 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $38 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The cable TV company posted revenue of $172.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, WideOpenWest said it expects revenue in the range of $173 million to $176 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $703 million to $707 million.

