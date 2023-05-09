WhiteHorse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.5 million. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.