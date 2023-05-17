What Is the Difference Between a Skilled Nursing Facility and a Nursing Home?

[IMAGE] It’s overwhelming enough when the doctor tells you that your elderly mom can’t be discharged home after a fall.…

It’s overwhelming enough when the doctor tells you that your elderly mom can’t be discharged home after a fall. Then, when searching for where she should go, you’re inundated with unfamiliar senior living terminology: What is a skilled nursing facility? What is a nursing home? Are they the same?

The answer isn’t so straightforward. In some situations, the terms “nursing homes” and “skilled nursing facilities” are interchangeable. In others, they can mean two distinct levels of care. Read on to learn about the subtle differences between the two names.

Nursing Home vs. Skilled Nursing Facility

The main distinction between nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities lies with the length of care in question, says Sue Johansen, a San Francisco-based executive vice president with A Place for Mom, a senior referral service. Care can be either short-term (temporary) or long-term (sometimes permanent). Let’s start with the latter.

Long-term nursing home care

Let’s say your mom fell because of worsening Alzheimer’s disease

and has experienced continued difficulty keeping her balance. The fall caused minor scrapes and bruises, but her doctor thinks she needs to be discharged to a location where she has around-the-clock medical supervision.

In this situation, your mom would mainly receive what’s known as “custodial care.”

Custodial care includes:

— Aid with activities of daily living, like toileting or grooming.

— Basic health care that unlicensed professionals can provide. This care, for example, can involve giving an over-the-counter oral medication or administering eye drops.

Short-term skilled nursing care

Going back to our situation, let’s say your mom’s fall caused her to need a hip replacement. After surgery at a hospital, she would require short-term nursing care, such as physical therapy and IV pain medication.

At a skilled nursing facility, she would likely receive custodial care as well as a higher level of care, or “skilled nursing.”

Skilled nursing care includes:

— Care that is done by a licensed professional. This kind of help can include catheter care or tracheostomy care.

— Specialized therapy, such as physical, occupational or speech therapy.

The main distinction with short-term skilled nursing care is that Medicare coverage may be an option (more on that later on).

“For most people, a Medicare rehab short-term stay in a skilled nursing center is often their point of entry to this type of care,” explains John Dattilo, the president and CEO of BHI Senior Living in Indianapolis.

After that, where they go is determined by insurance coverage and bed availability.

“It’s also likely that families will need to make decisions quickly based on when their loved one is discharged from hospital care,” Datillo says.

Nursing home and skilled nursing facility buildings

Both short-term and long-term nursing homes and skilled nursing care are usually offered in the same building. However, there might be specific wings or locations for each type of care and various assortments of medical professionals that oversee them. These professionals and caregivers may refer to the building as either a “skilled nursing facility” or a “nursing home” — hence the confusion over the two terms.

“Nursing homes were once referred to as ‘homes for the aged,’ and they primarily provided custodial, or nonmedical, care,” explains Maria Hood, director of admissions at United Hebrew, a campus of elder care facilities in New Rochelle, New York.

Today, though, the terms are often used interchangeably because most modern facilities must integrate skilled nursing care as the needs and acuity of the aging population have risen.

“Fewer facilities offer nursing home or custodial-only care,” Hood adds.

This means that seniors have the option available to receive the highest level of care needed at any given time.

Paying for Nursing Home or Skilled Nursing Facility Care

Payment options are usually one of the first items of business for loved ones after considering what type of care their senior needs.

When it comes to available resources, such as Medicare and Medicaid, Johansen says it’s helpful to frame your understanding of Medicare as a health care plan and Medicaid as a financial benefit.

Medicare

As Medicare is a health care plan, it focuses on care that stems from a health problem that started in the hospital. It also includes rehabilitation that requires a need for skilled nursing as part of a recovery process. This is the scenario where the term “skilled nursing facility” is most often used.

The requirements for Medicare coverage include:

— A three-day hospital stay within the past 30 days.

— Remaining days in the benefit period that are available to be used.

— A medical provider has determined you have skilled nursing needs.

Hood says that Medicare covers up to 100 days of skilled nursing services.

Medicare does not cover ongoing care needs, indefinite skilled nursing needs or custodial care alone.

Medicaid

Medicaid, unlike Medicare, is a joint federal and state program for low-income individuals. If your loved one qualifies for Medicaid, they may use these funds as a means to help pay for some of their long-term care needs.

Dattilo confirms that most people in nursing homes are on Medicaid, and Medicaid is one of the largest items in state budgets.

Long-term care insurance

Seniors with long-term care insurance will receive some nursing home coverage in exchange for monthly premiums. Each policy has unique coverage, Dattilo notes, so he says to pay attention to the type of coverage, premium amount, length of coverage and the benefits waiting period.

How Will Senior Care Change in the Future?

The number of individuals over 65 is expected to nearly double by 2060 in the U.S., according to the Population Reference Bureau, so the market for senior living environments will likely continue to pivot to meet these needs.

“There is an evolution of people wanting to live at home longer. They’re putting off transitioning out of home for as long as possible,” Johansen says. “People are getting older when they choose to make a decision, which leads to a higher acuity of care needs once they do leave home.”

This trend, as mentioned earlier, is leading to a decreased need for facilities that offer only custodial care.

According to Hood, the market is also catering to people who have comorbidities, or more than one health condition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that nearly one in five adults over 55 years old has three or more chronic conditions.

“It is more common and comprehensive to use the term ‘skilled nursing facility.’ At the same time, we’ve seen a rise in nonskilled nursing care provided in other residential settings, such as assisted living communities,” Hood explains.

What Should Family Members Know?

It’s key to start off with a thorough assessment of what type of care your senior needs. This should be a shared decision process with the senior, their medical provider and their family.

Needs are determined by:

— Mental health conditions, especially in the case of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

— Physical health conditions and comorbidities.

— The preferred care environment of the senior.

“It’s important to understand the entire spectrum of care before making a decision,” Johansen says.

Often, people need a lower level of care. If they can receive that care at assisted living communities or an adult family home, they can save money.

“A nursing home is one of the most expensive types of senior care environments,” Johansen explains.

However, there will always be a need for long-term skilled nursing care, Datillo adds.

“Some people’s health care requirements simply can’t be accommodated in assisted living,” he points out.

The next most important thing is to prepare early. Most people don’t face the cluttered world of senior care until they have a life-altering event. When decisions are made in stress and haste, it can make getting the right level of care for the right price much more difficult.

“Do your research early, and be armed with as much information as possible,” Johansen advises. If you were selling a home, for instance, you would call a realtor and reach out to the right resources to help you make that decision too.

