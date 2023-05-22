What Does a Parent Teacher Association Do?

Any parent who has a child in the K-12 public schools has likely come across the acronyms PTA and PTO.…

Any parent who has a child in the K-12 public schools has likely come across the acronyms PTA and PTO. They may even have confused the two. And while PTA stands for parent teacher association and PTO for parent teacher organization, both provide options for parents to team up with other parents to make a difference in their child’s school.

“Whether a school joins the national PTA organization or participates in a locally led PTO, the goal is largely the same: to support schools’ overall well-being in a way that meets the needs of school and community stakeholders,” says Amy Smith, interim dean of the School of Education at the University of St. Thomas.

If you’re looking for a way to get involved in your child’s school, here’s what to know about these organizations.

What Is the PTA?

The PTA is a national membership organization made up of parents, teachers, school administrators and community leaders devoted to child advocacy. PTAs are typically affiliated with both their state’s PTA organization and the National PTA. There are more than 20,000 PTAs across the U.S. with close to 3 million members, according to the National PTA.

“PTA is a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities and a strong advocate for public education,” says Anna King, president of the National PTA.

The PTA — founded in 1897 as the National Congress of Mothers — is the nation’s oldest and largest child advocacy association, says King. Its historical achievements include advocating for the establishment of public school kindergarten, child labor laws and the federal school lunch program.

She says today the PTA is fighting for safe, equitable and inclusive practices in schools, meaningful family engagement in education, solutions to gun violence and an end to systemic racism in the U.S.

What Is the PTO?

The PTO is made up of local independent groups of teachers, parents and school staff members that function under their own bylaws. There are approximately 60,000 PTOs across the U.S., according to PTO Today, an online resource for school parent groups.

While some groups use different acronyms, “PTO is a term we use generically to refer to all independent school parent groups that are not affiliated with the National PTA,” says Lani Harac, director of marketing and managing editor at PTO Today, who is part of the PTO at her children’s school.

A PTO’s mission is to provide support to the school or schools they are associated with.

“Individual mission statements will vary from group to group, but most will have a common theme of providing enrichment opportunities; supporting teachers, staff, and students with classroom and building supplies; organizing family events to promote community; and fundraising,” says Harac.

Mary Norton, president of a PTO in Dudley, Massachusetts, says she joined to get more involved with her child’s school.

“My goal for working in the PTO is to hold more family fun activities, movie nights, bingo nights, dances, etc., in order to create a more community feel for Dudley,” says Norton. “I have been involved at my child’s school through the library, classroom parent volunteer days and the walking club.”

What Is the Difference Between PTA and PTO?

The main difference between a PTA and a PTO is in their organizational structure. Both have the same goals and commitment to support, improve and advocate for their school communities.

PTAs have an affiliation with the national association and follow their policies and regulations, and some of their raised funds are directed to nationwide initiatives and programs. PTOs run independently, set their own policies and goals and control how their funding is used.

PTAs are part of a larger organized network working toward making an impact on decisions that go beyond their own schoolyard, experts say, while PTOs focus more on issues specific to their local school or school district.

PTAs charge membership dues and have offices or positions that must be filled each year. They typically meet monthly or bimonthly and to discuss activities. PTOs are more informal and meet to plan events or for fundraising.

What Is the Role of the PTA or PTO?

The biggest role both a PTA and PTO play is in their support for children and their schools.

“Whether a PTO is small and under-resourced or large and well-funded, the volunteers who are running the group and planning activities make an enormous difference to their school community,” says Harac.

She has been involved in the PTO at her children’s school for the past six years. In addition to having served as a kindergarten class representative, she edits the weekly PTO email newsletter and manages the accounts as treasurer. She says it gives her an insider’s view into what’s going on at school.

“It means I have a good relationship with the principal, the administrative assistant and lots of teachers. I feel comfortable at the school in a way that I wouldn’t have if not for my involvement with the PTO,” says Harac.

King says they want all families to join the PTA and for every school to have a PTA for the benefit of children and the school community.

Most schools send information home with children about how to join the PTA or PTO, but parents can also contact the school’s office or check its website.

“Both types of groups help their school communities by building parent involvement and supporting student learning,” says Harac.

