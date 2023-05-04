Live Radio
WestRock: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.01 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $7.85. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $5.28 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.29 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

