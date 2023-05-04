WestRock: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.01 billion in its fiscal…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.01 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $7.85. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $5.28 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.29 billion.

