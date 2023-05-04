Westlake: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $394 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $394 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.32 billion.

