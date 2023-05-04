Westlake Chemical Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Thursday reported profit of $14.9 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Thursday reported profit of $14.9 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The ethylene producer posted revenue of $307.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLKP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLKP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.