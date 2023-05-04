Live Radio
Westlake Chemical Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 6:50 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Thursday reported profit of $14.9 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The ethylene producer posted revenue of $307.7 million in the period.

