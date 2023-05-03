Western Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $203.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 52 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $734 million in the period.

